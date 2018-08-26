Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 27

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, fruit, vegetable, tater tots, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Popcorn chicken, sliced pears, green beans, treat, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, peas and carrots, sliced pineapple, chips, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, romaine salad, spanish rice, grapes, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and white gravy, corn, mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, baby carrots and ranch, fresh fruit, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Crispito with sauce or breaded pork patty on a bun, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or beef soft taco, carrots, romaine lettuce, apples, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage or deli turkey and cheese, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked carrots, milk.

Friday: Yogurt/string cheese/crescent or fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken taco salad, corn, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Sack lunch – peanut butter and jelly sandwich or ham and cheese on a bun, baby carrots, pickle spears, orange slices or an apple, Scooby snacks or harvest cheddar sun chips.

Friday: Hot dogs, french fries, baked beans, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pizza hot pocket, tater tots, salad bar, milk.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, scallop potatoes, salad bar, milk.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, pretzel with cheese, salad bar, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, salad bar, milk.

Friday: Corn dogs, fries, salad bar, ice cream cup, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.

Tuesday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, salsa, corn, whole grain churros.

Wednesday: Omelets, sausage, whole grain cinnamon roll, french toast.

Thursday: Pizza, green beans.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestadas, salad, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Goulash, salad, breadstick.

Thursday: Pork chop patty sandwich, baked beans, graham crackers.

Friday: General Tso’s/popcorn chicken, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Deli turkey or deli ham sandwich.

Tuesday: Stromboli or chef salad.

Wednesday: Taco or fajita.

Thursday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Hot dog, potato skins, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, tri tater, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots, milk.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, churro, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Barbecue rib on a bun, fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Not available.

Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, applesauce.

Friday: Chicken sandwich, chips, baby carrots, strawberries.

