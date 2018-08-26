Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 27
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, fruit, vegetable, tater tots, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Popcorn chicken, sliced pears, green beans, treat, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, peas and carrots, sliced pineapple, chips, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, romaine salad, spanish rice, grapes, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and white gravy, corn, mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, baby carrots and ranch, fresh fruit, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Crispito with sauce or breaded pork patty on a bun, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or beef soft taco, carrots, romaine lettuce, apples, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage or deli turkey and cheese, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked carrots, milk.
Friday: Yogurt/string cheese/crescent or fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken taco salad, corn, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Sack lunch – peanut butter and jelly sandwich or ham and cheese on a bun, baby carrots, pickle spears, orange slices or an apple, Scooby snacks or harvest cheddar sun chips.
Friday: Hot dogs, french fries, baked beans, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pizza hot pocket, tater tots, salad bar, milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, scallop potatoes, salad bar, milk.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, pretzel with cheese, salad bar, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, salad bar, milk.
Friday: Corn dogs, fries, salad bar, ice cream cup, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.
Tuesday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, salsa, corn, whole grain churros.
Wednesday: Omelets, sausage, whole grain cinnamon roll, french toast.
Thursday: Pizza, green beans.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestadas, salad, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Goulash, salad, breadstick.
Thursday: Pork chop patty sandwich, baked beans, graham crackers.
Friday: General Tso’s/popcorn chicken, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Deli turkey or deli ham sandwich.
Tuesday: Stromboli or chef salad.
Wednesday: Taco or fajita.
Thursday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Hot dog, potato skins, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, tri tater, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots, milk.
Friday: Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, churro, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Barbecue rib on a bun, fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, applesauce.
Friday: Chicken sandwich, chips, baby carrots, strawberries.