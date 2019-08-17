Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 19
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Roast beef sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or macaroni and cheese, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tea roll, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or taco puff, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich or taco casserole, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Burrito with sauce or pizza crunchers, corn, broccoli, fresh fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs.
Tuesday: Deli sub.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Chicken fried steak.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Whole grain crispitos, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baked beans, fries.
Thursday: Whole grain lasagna rollups, garlic bread.
Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, hot vegetables.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Chicken taco, green beans, apple, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, cantaloupe, breadstick.
North Bend Central Schools
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, corn, dinner roll, oven fries.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, oven potatoes.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, baked beans, tater tots, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.
Wednesday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sandwich, green beans, french fries, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, pudding cup, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.
Tuesday: Philly sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, pears.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cucumbers, strawberries.
Thursday: Chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, fries, corn, mixed fruit.