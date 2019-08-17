{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 19

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Roast beef sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or macaroni and cheese, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tea roll, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or taco puff, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.

Thursday: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich or taco casserole, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.

Friday: Burrito with sauce or pizza crunchers, corn, broccoli, fresh fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs.

Tuesday: Deli sub.

Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Chicken fried steak.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Whole grain crispitos, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baked beans, fries.

Thursday: Whole grain lasagna rollups, garlic bread.

Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, hot vegetables.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Chicken taco, green beans, apple, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, cantaloupe, breadstick.

North Bend Central Schools

Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, corn, dinner roll, oven fries.

Wednesday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, oven potatoes.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, chips.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, baked beans, tater tots, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sandwich, green beans, french fries, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, pudding cup, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.

Tuesday: Philly sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, pears.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cucumbers, strawberries.

Thursday: Chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, fries, corn, mixed fruit.

