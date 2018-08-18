Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 20
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot and celery sticks, juice, cookie, milk.
Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, cole slaw, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Chicken tenders, frozen fruit cup, green beans, treat, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, diced pears, treat, milk.
Wednesday: Lasagna, green beans, sliced apples, garlic bread, milk.
Thursday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich, diced pineapple, baby carrots and ranch, chips, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s pizza, garden salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or macaroni and cheese, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tea roll, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or taco puff, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Deli ham sandwich or taco casserole, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Burrito and sauce or pizza crunchers, corn, broccoli, fresh strawberries, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, peas, salad, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Hamburgers, french fries, pork and beans, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, salad bar, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, salad bar, milk.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic roll, salad bar, milk.
Thursday: Deli sub sandwich, chips, salad bar, milk.
Friday: Crispitos, spanish rice, salad bar, churro, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Fiestada, cheesy broccoli, mixed lettuce, cake/bar.
Tuesday: Baked potato bar, broccoli, mixed lettuce.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, salsa, corn, whole grain breadstick.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese, corn chips, salsa, green beans, cake/bar.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, cookie.
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, teddy grahams.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, oven potatoes, green beans, biscuit.
Tuesday: Pizza.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo or macaroni and cheese.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.
Friday: Mr. Rib or chicken Philly.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, tri tater, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, chips, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak on a bun, corn, french fries, milk.
Friday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, pudding cup, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.
Tuesday: Quesadilla, refried beans, corn, peaches.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cucumber slices, pears.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Friday: Stromboli, chips, fresh broccoli, oranges.