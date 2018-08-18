Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lunch Menus
Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 20

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot and celery sticks, juice, cookie, milk.

Friday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, cole slaw, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Chicken tenders, frozen fruit cup, green beans, treat, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, diced pears, treat, milk.

Wednesday: Lasagna, green beans, sliced apples, garlic bread, milk.

Thursday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich, diced pineapple, baby carrots and ranch, chips, milk.

Friday: Godfather’s pizza, garden salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or macaroni and cheese, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tea roll, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or taco puff, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.

Thursday: Deli ham sandwich or taco casserole, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.

Friday: Burrito and sauce or pizza crunchers, corn, broccoli, fresh strawberries, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Chicken and noodles, peas, salad, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Hamburgers, french fries, pork and beans, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, salad bar, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, salad bar, milk.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic roll, salad bar, milk.

Thursday: Deli sub sandwich, chips, salad bar, milk.

Friday: Crispitos, spanish rice, salad bar, churro, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada, cheesy broccoli, mixed lettuce, cake/bar.

Tuesday: Baked potato bar, broccoli, mixed lettuce.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, salsa, corn, whole grain breadstick.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese, corn chips, salsa, green beans, cake/bar.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedges, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, cookie.

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, teddy grahams.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, oven potatoes, green beans, biscuit.

Tuesday: Pizza.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo or macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.

Friday: Mr. Rib or chicken Philly.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, tri tater, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, chips, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried steak on a bun, corn, french fries, milk.

Friday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, pudding cup, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.

Tuesday: Quesadilla, refried beans, corn, peaches.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cucumber slices, pears.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Friday: Stromboli, chips, fresh broccoli, oranges.

