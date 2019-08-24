{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 26

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Archbishop Bergan

Elementary SchoolMonday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Crispito with sauce or breaded pork patty on a bun, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or beef soft taco, carrots, romaine lettuce, apples, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage or deli turkey and cheese, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or deli ham sandwich, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.

Friday: Yogurt, string cheese and a crescent or fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburgers.

Tuesday: Walking tacos.

Wednesday: Chicken strips.

Thursday: Chicken ranch flatbread.

Friday: Breaded pork patty.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Hot roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwiches, fries, hot vegetables.

Thursday: Tacos, breadsticks, hot vegetables.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, mixed fruit, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, green beans, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Goulash, peas, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash browns, oranges, oatmeal cookie.

North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Taco or chicken fajita, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Pizza or chef salad, green beans.

Wednesday: Pulled pork on a bun or yogurt and cheese, baked beans, oven fries.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese or chicken alfredo, vegetable, dinner roll.

Friday: Sloppy joe on a bun or chef salad.

Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburger, potato smiles, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, milk.

Thursday: Breaded pork chops, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon rolls, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, pears.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Walking taco, lettuce, refried beans, apricots.

Friday: Corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

