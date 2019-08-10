{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 12

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsTuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apples, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, baby carrots, applesauce cups, broccoli, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or turkey and cheese on a bun, seasoned fries, carrots, diced pears, rice krispy treat, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs or fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsWednesday: Chicken nuggets.

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza.

Friday: Crispitos.

Mead Public SchoolsWednesday: No lunch served.

Thursday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsFriday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsThursday: Hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: Quesadilla, rice, lettuce, peaches.

