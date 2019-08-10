Lunch menus for the week of Aug. 12
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsTuesday: Hot dog on a bun, green beans, apples, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, baby carrots, applesauce cups, broccoli, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or turkey and cheese on a bun, seasoned fries, carrots, diced pears, rice krispy treat, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs or fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsWednesday: Chicken nuggets.
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza.
Friday: Crispitos.
Mead Public SchoolsWednesday: No lunch served.
Thursday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsFriday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsThursday: Hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: Quesadilla, rice, lettuce, peaches.