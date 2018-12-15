Try 1 month for 99¢
Lunch Menus
Buy Now

Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 17

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger pizza, carrot and celery sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Sloppy joe on a bun, french fries, peas, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, cookie, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks and sausage or pepperoni pizza, fruitable juice plus, applesauce, mixed vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito with sauce and rice, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips or deli turkey sandwich, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Deli ham sandwich or local school menu, vegetables, peas, diced pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, peas, applesauce bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Thursday: Hamburger rice casserole, broccoli, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Friday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, mandarin oranges, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, pretzel and cheese, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Tuesday: Chef’s choice, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.

Thursday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.

Friday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.

Tuesday: Sub sandwiches, whole grain chips, whole grain cookie.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Cook’s choice.

Friday: Sack lunches.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pizza, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Nacho supremes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese.

Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, stuffing, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Crispito or yogurt and cheese.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.

Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce, salad, milk.

Wednesday: Crispitos, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.

Thursday: Rotini with cheese or meat sauce, garlic bread, peas, milk.

Friday: Noon dismissal – no lunch served.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, pumpkin pudding.

Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baby carrots, apricots.

Friday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, green beans, tropical fruit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments