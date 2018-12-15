Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger pizza, carrot and celery sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Sloppy joe on a bun, french fries, peas, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, cookie, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks and sausage or pepperoni pizza, fruitable juice plus, applesauce, mixed vegetables, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito with sauce and rice, smile fries, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips or deli turkey sandwich, carrots, corn, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Deli ham sandwich or local school menu, vegetables, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, peas, applesauce bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Thursday: Hamburger rice casserole, broccoli, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Friday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, mandarin oranges, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, pretzel and cheese, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.
Thursday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.
Friday: Chef’s choice, fruit bar, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes.
Tuesday: Sub sandwiches, whole grain chips, whole grain cookie.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Cook’s choice.
Friday: Sack lunches.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pizza, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Nacho supremes, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Chili, grilled cheese.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, stuffing, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Crispito or yogurt and cheese.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.
Wednesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce, salad, milk.
Wednesday: Crispitos, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.
Thursday: Rotini with cheese or meat sauce, garlic bread, peas, milk.
Friday: Noon dismissal – no lunch served.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, pumpkin pudding.
Thursday: Hamburgers, french fries, baby carrots, apricots.
Friday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, green beans, tropical fruit.