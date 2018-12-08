Try 1 month for 99¢
Lunch Menus


Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 10

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, tri tater, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, smile fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, goldfish crackers, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or fish sticks, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Yogurt, string cheese and crescent roll or toasted cheese sandwich, corn, apple juice, peas, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or taco puff, seasoned fries, baby carrots, apples, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or chicken and noodles, green beans, peaches, baked beans, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Sloppy joes, french fries, fresh apple slices, salad, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken leg, corn, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Wednesday: Egg-tac-go, potato smiles, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, salad, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Friday: Turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce on a whole wheat wrap, California blend, pineapple, sun chips, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Beef sticks, mashed potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Thursday: Fried chicken, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Friday: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Turkey wrap, whole grain bread, whole grain chips, salsa.

Tuesday: Whole grain corn dogs, french fries, baked beans.

Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes.

Thursday: Whole grain crispitos, whole grain breadstick, refried beans.

Friday: Fiestadas, whole grain bar.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestadas, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, cookie.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, graham crackers.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots.

Friday: Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Tuesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken.

Wednesday: Chef’s choice.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup or cheeseburger soup.

Friday: Taco or fajita.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, seasoned fries, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, green beans, milk.

Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, milk.

Friday: Popcorn, chicken tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, mixed vegetables, pears.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches.

Wednesday: Beef stew, dinner rolls, brownies, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Little smokies, smile fries, baked beans, apricots.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, corn, applesauce.

