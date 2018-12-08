Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty, tri tater, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, smile fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, goldfish crackers, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or fish sticks, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Yogurt, string cheese and crescent roll or toasted cheese sandwich, corn, apple juice, peas, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or taco puff, seasoned fries, baby carrots, apples, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or chicken and noodles, green beans, peaches, baked beans, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Sloppy joes, french fries, fresh apple slices, salad, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken leg, corn, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Wednesday: Egg-tac-go, potato smiles, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, salad, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Friday: Turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce on a whole wheat wrap, California blend, pineapple, sun chips, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Beef sticks, mashed potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Thursday: Fried chicken, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Friday: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Turkey wrap, whole grain bread, whole grain chips, salsa.
Tuesday: Whole grain corn dogs, french fries, baked beans.
Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes.
Thursday: Whole grain crispitos, whole grain breadstick, refried beans.
Friday: Fiestadas, whole grain bar.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestadas, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, cookie.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, graham crackers.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots.
Friday: Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Tuesday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup or cheeseburger soup.
Friday: Taco or fajita.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, seasoned fries, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, milk.
Friday: Popcorn, chicken tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, mixed vegetables, pears.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, peaches.
Wednesday: Beef stew, dinner rolls, brownies, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Little smokies, smile fries, baked beans, apricots.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, corn, applesauce.