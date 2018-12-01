Try 1 month for 99¢
Lunch Menus
Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 3

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot dog with chili, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, churro, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Turkey and cheese on a bun, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese, broccoli, veggie beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or burrito with cheese sauce, smile fries, juice, carrots, milk.

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich or chicken and waffles, corn, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Friday: Fiestada or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, french fries, pears, coleslaw, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, smiley fries, tomato soup, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, warm apple slices, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Friday: Chicken alfredo with penne pasta, broccoli, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Tuesday: Deli sub, soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Wednesday: Baked penne, garlic bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Thursday: Orange chicken, rice, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain mandarin chicken, fried rice, whole grain egg roll.

Tuesday: Meatball sub on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips.

Wednesday: Hamburgers on a whole grain bun, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain bread stick.

Friday: Whole grain pizza, whole grain bar.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Ham patty sandwich, baked beans.

Tuesday: Pork chop patty sandwich, graham crackers.

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, cookie.

Thursday: Goulash, breadstick.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chicken patty or pork patty.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.

Thursday: Potato boats.

Friday: Hot deli sandwiches.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Quesadilla, long john, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, potato circles, green beans, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger, tri tater, corn, milk.

Friday: French dip, chips, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Mini pigs in a blanket, french fries, baked beans, pears.

Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, apricots.

Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, corn, mandarin oranges.

