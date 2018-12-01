Lunch menus for the week of Dec. 3
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, churro, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Turkey and cheese on a bun, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese, broccoli, veggie beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun or burrito with cheese sauce, smile fries, juice, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich or chicken and waffles, corn, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: Fiestada or crispito with sauce and rice, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, french fries, pears, coleslaw, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, smiley fries, tomato soup, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, warm apple slices, bread, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Friday: Chicken alfredo with penne pasta, broccoli, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Tuesday: Deli sub, soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Wednesday: Baked penne, garlic bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Thursday: Orange chicken, rice, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain mandarin chicken, fried rice, whole grain egg roll.
Tuesday: Meatball sub on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips.
Wednesday: Hamburgers on a whole grain bun, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain bread stick.
Friday: Whole grain pizza, whole grain bar.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Ham patty sandwich, baked beans.
Tuesday: Pork chop patty sandwich, graham crackers.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, cookie.
Thursday: Goulash, breadstick.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chicken patty or pork patty.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.
Thursday: Potato boats.
Friday: Hot deli sandwiches.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Quesadilla, long john, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, potato circles, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger, tri tater, corn, milk.
Friday: French dip, chips, lettuce salad, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Mini pigs in a blanket, french fries, baked beans, pears.
Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, apricots.
Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, corn, mandarin oranges.