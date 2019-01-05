Try 1 month for 99¢
Lunch Menus
Buy Now

Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 7

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, onion rings, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or chicken patty on a bun, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce or pizza crunchers, peas, carrots, applesauce cup, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun or beef pizza, potato rounds, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Toasted cheese sandwich, french fries, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Beef taco salad, corn, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Hamburger, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Wednesday: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Friday: Pizza, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Whole grain corn dog, french fries.

Thursday: Whole grain crispitos, whole grain breadstick, refried beans.

Friday: Whole grain deep dish pizza, whole grain bar, broccoli.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, graham crackers.

Wednesday: Goulash, breadstick.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, graham crackers.

Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Philly sandwiches.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken.

Wednesday: Fish and macaroni and cheese.

Thursday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Friday: Mr. Rib or pulled pork.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, cole slaw, milk.

Wednesday: Beef sticks, curly fries, mixed vegetables, milk.

Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, cake, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, french fries, corn, apricots.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, California vegetables, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, bread, peas, pears.

Thursday: Taco salad, refried beans, cookies, pineapple.

Friday: Crispito, green beans, chips and salsa, peaches.

0
0
0
0
0