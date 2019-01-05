Lunch menus for the week of Jan. 7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, onion rings, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or chicken patty on a bun, au gratin potatoes, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or hamburger on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Crispitos with cheese sauce or pizza crunchers, peas, carrots, applesauce cup, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun or beef pizza, potato rounds, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Toasted cheese sandwich, french fries, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Beef taco salad, corn, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Hamburger, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Wednesday: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Friday: Pizza, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Whole grain corn dog, french fries.
Thursday: Whole grain crispitos, whole grain breadstick, refried beans.
Friday: Whole grain deep dish pizza, whole grain bar, broccoli.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestada, breadstick.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, graham crackers.
Wednesday: Goulash, breadstick.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, graham crackers.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Philly sandwiches.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken.
Wednesday: Fish and macaroni and cheese.
Thursday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Friday: Mr. Rib or pulled pork.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, cole slaw, milk.
Wednesday: Beef sticks, curly fries, mixed vegetables, milk.
Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, cake, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, french fries, corn, apricots.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, California vegetables, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, bread, peas, pears.
Thursday: Taco salad, refried beans, cookies, pineapple.
Friday: Crispito, green beans, chips and salsa, peaches.