Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Chicken fried chicken, baked potato, fruit, green bean casserole, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito, cheese sauce, Spanish rice, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: French dip with au jus, onion rings, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Chicken fried chicken, tri tater, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito, spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, churro, fruit, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Cheese pizza or hamburger on a bun, baked beans, applesauce, baby carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Fiestada or beef soft taco, carrots, peaches, broccoli, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or beef quesadilla, mixed vegetables, french fries, mixed fruit, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Friday: French toast sticks, syrup and sausage or turkey and chicken salad, tri potato, fruitable juice plus, apple, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, mixed fruit, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, corn, mandarin oranges, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, green beans, pears, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, tater tots, strawberry cup, orange juice, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Friday: Hamburger, french fries, applesauce, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: Hamburgers.
Wednesday: Deli subs.
Thursday: Deli sandwich.
Friday: Mini corn dogs.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, peas.
Tuesday: Turkey wrap, whole grain chips, green beans.
Wednesday: Hot sandwich day, fries.
Thursday: Tacos/taco salads, whole grain breadstick, corn.
Friday: Corn dog, whole grain chips.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Ham patty sandwich, tater tots, pineapple, rice krispie treat.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Chicken taco, peas, mandarin oranges, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown, peaches, oatmeal cookie.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Chicken alfredo or chef salad.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Hot turkey, mashed potatoes.
Friday: Italian dunkers.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Ham and cheese sandwich, salt and pepper fries, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, potatoes, cheesy mixed vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Pork steak, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, fritos, lettuce, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, lettuce, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Patty day, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears.
Tuesday: Chinese, rice stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cucumbers, oranges.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets/popcorn chicken, fries, corn, peaches.
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, apricots.