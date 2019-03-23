Try 3 months for $3
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of March 25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets or beef soft taco, corn, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, romaine lettuce, roll, apple juice, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun or pulled pork sandwich, pears, broccoli, carrots, sun chips, milk.

Thursday: French toast sticks with syrup and sausage or deli ham and cheese, fruitable juice plus, tri potato, applesauce, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks or fiestada, corn, oven fries, diced peaches, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty sandwich, french fries, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Friday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chicken noodle casserole.

Tuesday: Walking taco.

Wednesday: Sloppy joes.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.

Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain breadstick, corn.

Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch, whole grain long johns.

Thursday: Meatball subs on a whole grain bun, green beans.

Friday: Fish sticks, fries, whole grain bar/cake.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, potato triangle, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Walking taco, corn, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Lasagna, peas, breadstick.

Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots.

Friday: Cheese pizza, breadstick.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Sub sandwich, cottage cheese, chips, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.

Wednesday: Pork steak, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon rolls, milk.

Thursday: Crispito, curly fries, green beans, Italian ice, milk.

Friday: Italian dunkers, tri tater, corn, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, fries, baked beans, pears.

Tuesday: Quesadilla, rice, lettuce, apricots.

Wednesday: Sub sandwiches, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, tropical fruit.

Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, corn, mixed fruit.

