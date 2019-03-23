Lunch menus for the week of March 25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets or beef soft taco, corn, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, romaine lettuce, roll, apple juice, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun or pulled pork sandwich, pears, broccoli, carrots, sun chips, milk.
Thursday: French toast sticks with syrup and sausage or deli ham and cheese, fruitable juice plus, tri potato, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks or fiestada, corn, oven fries, diced peaches, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School Monday: Cheese pizza, salad, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty sandwich, french fries, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Friday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chicken noodle casserole.
Tuesday: Walking taco.
Wednesday: Sloppy joes.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.
Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain breadstick, corn.
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch, whole grain long johns.
Thursday: Meatball subs on a whole grain bun, green beans.
Friday: Fish sticks, fries, whole grain bar/cake.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, potato triangle, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Walking taco, corn, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Lasagna, peas, breadstick.
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots.
Friday: Cheese pizza, breadstick.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Sub sandwich, cottage cheese, chips, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.
Wednesday: Pork steak, whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon rolls, milk.
Thursday: Crispito, curly fries, green beans, Italian ice, milk.
Friday: Italian dunkers, tri tater, corn, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, fries, baked beans, pears.
Tuesday: Quesadilla, rice, lettuce, apricots.
Wednesday: Sub sandwiches, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, tropical fruit.
Friday: Shrimp poppers, waffle fries, corn, mixed fruit.