Lunch menus for the week of March 11
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: French dip, au jus, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Fish sandwich, chips, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or chicken and waffles, green beans, fruit juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or fish sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, peas, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich or hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, diced peaches, cookie, milk.
Thursday: No lunch scheduled.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheeseburger macaroni bake, California blend vegetables, salad, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Hot dogs, baked beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, mandarin oranges, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty, tater starz, fresh apple slices, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Fish sticks, french fries, coleslaw, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Crispitos.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib.
Wednesday: Baked penne.
Thursday: Deli sub and soup.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.
Tuesday: Sub sandwich on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips, cookie.
Wednesday: Lasagna rollups, whole grain garlic bread, broccoli.
Thursday: Tacos, whole grain breadsticks, corn.
Friday: Shrimp poppers, tri tater, dinner roll.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, breadstick.
Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, rice krispie treat.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, sun chips, cookie.
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, tea roll.
Friday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken legs, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Philly sandwich, fries, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fish tacos, chips, lettuce, peaches.