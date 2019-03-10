Try 3 months for $3
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of March 11

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: French dip, au jus, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Fish sandwich, chips, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or chicken and waffles, green beans, fruit juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or fish sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, peas, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Deli turkey and cheese sandwich or hamburger on a bun, corn, broccoli, diced peaches, cookie, milk.

Thursday: No lunch scheduled.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheeseburger macaroni bake, California blend vegetables, salad, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Hot dogs, baked beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, mandarin oranges, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty, tater starz, fresh apple slices, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Fish sticks, french fries, coleslaw, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Crispitos.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib.

Wednesday: Baked penne.

Thursday: Deli sub and soup.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, whole grain dinner roll.

Tuesday: Sub sandwich on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips, cookie.

Wednesday: Lasagna rollups, whole grain garlic bread, broccoli.

Thursday: Tacos, whole grain breadsticks, corn.

Friday: Shrimp poppers, tri tater, dinner roll.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, breadstick.

Tuesday: Hamburger, fries, rice krispie treat.

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, sun chips, cookie.

Thursday: Chicken and noodles, tea roll.

Friday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken legs, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Philly sandwich, fries, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fish tacos, chips, lettuce, peaches.

