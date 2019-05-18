{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of May 20

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken nuggets or local school menu, corn, applesauce, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or local school menu, mixed vegetables, au gratin potatoes, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken taquitos or local school menu, carrots, peaches, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Deli ham sandwich or local school menu, vegetable, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dogs.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets.

Wednesday: Last day of school – cook’s choice.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Walking taco, corn, applesauce, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Corn dog, baked beans, fries, fruit, cookie.

