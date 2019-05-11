Lunch menus for the week of May 13
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Last day of school – no lunch served.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Friday: No lunch served.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken soft taco or chicken and waffles, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun or local school menu, baked beans, potato smiles, apple, sun chips, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or taco puff, tri potato, pears, mixed vegetables, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs or hot pretzel/ham sandwich, baby carrots, romaine mix, fresh strawberries, Oreo cookies, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Flying saucer, green beans, applesauce, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Half day of school – no lunch.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Spaghetti.
Wednesday: Barbecue sandwich.
Thursday: Tacos.
Friday: Hamburgers.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cook’s choice.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice.
Wednesday: Last day of school – no lunch served.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, triangle potato, Rice Krispie treat, peaches.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, orange slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Nacho supremes, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, potatoes, green beans, fruit, roll.
Friday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, pineapple, breadstick.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Deli sandwiches.
Tuesday: Hamburgers or cheeseburgers.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pantry party.
Tuesday: Pantry party.
Wednesday: Pantry party.
Thursday: Pantry party.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, chips, corn, apricots.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, yogurt, hash brown patties, applesauce.
Thursday: Quesadilla, rice, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.