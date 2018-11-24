Try 3 months for $3
Lunch Menus
Lunch menus for the week of Nov. 26 Archbishop Bergan Cat

holic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, onion rings, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French dip, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Friday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Ar

chbishop Bergan Elementary S

chool

Monday: Mini corn dogs, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Chicken alfredo, breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets or fiestada, au gratin potatoes, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or orange chicken and eggroll, baby carrots, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken and noodles, peas, green beans, applesauce, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or beef soft taco, oven fries, mixed vegetables, juice, milk.

Friday: Pizza crunchers or beef ravioli, baked beans, corn, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheese and pepperoni pizza, salad, corn, peaches, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Tuesday: Chicken taco salad, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Thursday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Friday: Hot dogs on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, pineapple, sun chips, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat whole grain bread.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pizza pockets, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe, coleslaw, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Wednesday: Walking taco, refried beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Friday: Cheeseburger, fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Shrimp poppers, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll.

Tuesday: Whole grain lasagna rollups, whole grain garlic bread.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Sub sandwich, whole grain bun, whole grain chips.

Friday: Chicken fajita, whole grain churro.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, baked beans, potato wedge, graham crackers.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries.

Wednesday: Taco, corn, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese, tater tots.

Friday: General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Tuesday: Deli turkey or deli ham sandwich.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken.

Thursday: Taco or chicken fajita.

Friday: Breakfast for lunch.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, seasoned fries, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, fritos, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.

Wednesday: Rotini with meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Thursday: Chicken sticks, tri taters, corn, Italian ice, milk.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, churro, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Hamburgers, baked beans, fries, pears.

Tuesday: Shepard’s pie, corn, banana chips, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken taco, rice, lettuce, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, peaches.

Friday: Hot dogs, chips, baby carrots, grapes.

