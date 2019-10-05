Lunch menus for the week of Oct. 7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken taquito with cheese sauce, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Tater tots with meat and cheese sauce, Spanish rice, vegetable, fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Macaroni and cheese or pepperoni calzone, baked beans, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or crispito with rice and sauce, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: No lunch served.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Beef taco salad, green beans, fresh fruit, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas or baked beans, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public SchoolsMonday: Breaded pork patty.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets.
Wednesday: Meatloaf and cheesy mashed potatoes.
Thursday: Corn dogs and tots, pulled pork nachos.
Friday: Sloppy joes.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll, broccoli.
Tuesday: Quesadilla, bar/cake, fiesta beans.
Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries, baked beans.
Thursday: Mexi Raider burger, churro, corn.
Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, cookies, green beans.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Polish dog, baked beans, triangle potato, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Burrito with chili and cheese, green beans, pears, rice krispie treat.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, Doritos, apple, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Sloppy joes, tater tots, peaches, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tea roll.
North Bend Central SchoolsMonday: Pork patty or chicken patty.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad.
Wednesday: Pulled pork or yogurt and cheese.
Thursday: Pizza.
Friday: Fish and macaroni and cheese.
Oakland-Craig Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dogs, buns, macaroni and cheese, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.
Thursday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.
Friday: Sub sandwiches, chips, potato salad, cottage cheese, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public SchoolsMonday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Shrimp poppers, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, apple slices.
Wednesday: Philly sandwich, tater tots, corn, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, strawberries.
Friday: Crispito, rice, lettuce, tropical fruit.