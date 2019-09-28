{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 30

Archbishop Bergan

Catholic SchoolsMonday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken taquitos or pretzel bites, yogurt and cheese, carrots, peaches, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday: Fiestada or orange chicken with an eggroll, corn, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or ham and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, broccoli, seasoned fries, ice cream sandwich, pears, milk.

Friday: French toast sticks and sausage or pulled pork sandwich, dragon punch, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Logan View

Public SchoolsMonday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, corn bread, cooked carrots.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans.

Thursday: Crispitos, breadsticks, corn.

Friday: Turkey croissants, chips, green beans.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Ham and cheese sandwich, potato smiles, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Corn dogs, cook’s choice potatoes, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburgers on a bun, salt and pepper fries, carrots, cake, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.

Friday: Quesadillas, long john, green beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, mandarin oranges.

Friday: No school.

