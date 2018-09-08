Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lunch Menus
Buy Now

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 10

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Pork patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, sun chips, carrots, fruit cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, breadstick, corn, sliced peaches, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Mini corn dogs, fruit cocktail, fresh vegetables and ranch, treat, milk.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe on a bun, french fries, peas, diced pears, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken strips, baked beans, diced peaches, coleslaw, milk.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, peas, mandarin oranges, breadstick, milk.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, romaine salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog or pulled pork sandwich, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, tri tater, corn, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or pizza crunchers, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce or beef soft taco, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and country gravy, cooked carrots, warm cinnamon apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Burritos, corn, applesauce, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Turkey and cheese wrap, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, sun chips.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, fruits, fresh vegetables, whole grain dinner roll.

Tuesday: Corn dogs, tri tater, cooked carrots, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, french fries, baked beans, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Thursday: Crispitos, corn, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, broccoli, brownies, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Fiestadas, salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, graham crackers.

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Crispitos or chef salad.

Tuesday: Italian dunkers or chef salad.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Chicken spaghetti bake or chef salad.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corndogs, chips, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Pork steak, potato circles, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef sticks, side winders, green beans, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, fritos, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Meat balls, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, lettuce, breadsticks, pears.

Thursday: Enchilada, rice, corn, tropical fruit.

Friday: Taco burgers, green beans, cookies, peaches.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments