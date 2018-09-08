Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 10
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Pork patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, sun chips, carrots, fruit cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, breadstick, corn, sliced peaches, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Mini corn dogs, fruit cocktail, fresh vegetables and ranch, treat, milk.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe on a bun, french fries, peas, diced pears, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken strips, baked beans, diced peaches, coleslaw, milk.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, peas, mandarin oranges, breadstick, milk.
Friday: Fiestada pizza, romaine salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog or pulled pork sandwich, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, tri tater, corn, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or pizza crunchers, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce or beef soft taco, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and country gravy, cooked carrots, warm cinnamon apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Burritos, corn, applesauce, corn bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Turkey and cheese wrap, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, sun chips.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, fruits, fresh vegetables, whole grain dinner roll.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, tri tater, cooked carrots, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, french fries, baked beans, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Thursday: Crispitos, corn, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, broccoli, brownies, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Fiestadas, salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peaches, graham crackers.
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich, chips, oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Crispitos or chef salad.
Tuesday: Italian dunkers or chef salad.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Chicken spaghetti bake or chef salad.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corndogs, chips, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Pork steak, potato circles, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef sticks, side winders, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, fritos, lettuce, tomatoes, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Meat balls, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Philly sandwich, fries, baked beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, lettuce, breadsticks, pears.
Thursday: Enchilada, rice, corn, tropical fruit.
Friday: Taco burgers, green beans, cookies, peaches.