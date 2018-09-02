For the week of Sept. 3
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, vegetable, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, pork and beans, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty with a bun, pasta salad, diced pears, potato chips, milk.
Thursday: Smokies, macaroni and cheese, California blend, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Fiestada pizza, romaine salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, apple juice, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun or macaroni and cheese, seasoned fries, peas, mixed fruit, graham treat, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or cheese quesadilla, corn, baby carrots, peaches, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or crispito with sauce and rice, corn, broccoli, applesauce, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Enchiladas, corn, fresh vegetables, fruits, bread sticks.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich on a whole grain bun, broccoli, french fries, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Thursday: Creamed chicken, peas, fruits, fresh vegetables, mashed potatoes, whole grain biscuits.
Friday: Cheese crunchers, tri tater, green beans, fruits, fresh vegetables, cake.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, fruit, graham crackers.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, tea roll.
Thursday: Ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberries, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.
Wednesday: Sloppy joes or yogurt and cheese.
Thursday: Chicken patty or pork patty.
Friday: Chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig
Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Turkey fritter on a bun, corn, chips, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, sidewinders, carrots, milk.
Friday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Frito boats, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fruit cup.
Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: Fish sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, peaches.