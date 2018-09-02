Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lunch Menus
Buy Now

For the week of Sept. 3

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, vegetable, pineapple, milk.

Friday: Cheeseburger, tater tots, pork and beans, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty with a bun, pasta salad, diced pears, potato chips, milk.

Thursday: Smokies, macaroni and cheese, California blend, applesauce, milk.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, romaine salad, fresh oranges, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, apple juice, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun or macaroni and cheese, seasoned fries, peas, mixed fruit, graham treat, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or cheese quesadilla, corn, baby carrots, peaches, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or crispito with sauce and rice, corn, broccoli, applesauce, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Enchiladas, corn, fresh vegetables, fruits, bread sticks.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich on a whole grain bun, broccoli, french fries, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Thursday: Creamed chicken, peas, fruits, fresh vegetables, mashed potatoes, whole grain biscuits.

Friday: Cheese crunchers, tri tater, green beans, fruits, fresh vegetables, cake.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, potato wedge, fruit, graham crackers.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, watermelon, tea roll.

Thursday: Ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberries, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or Salisbury steak.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Wednesday: Sloppy joes or yogurt and cheese.

Thursday: Chicken patty or pork patty.

Friday: Chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig

Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Turkey fritter on a bun, corn, chips, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, sidewinders, carrots, milk.

Friday: Quesadilla, long john, green beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Frito boats, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fruit cup.

Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: Fish sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, peaches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments