Lunch Menus
Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 17

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, yogurt, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Popcorn chicken, baked cinnamon apples, garden salad, treat, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken taquito, green beans, sliced apples, beans and rice, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, fresh vegetables and ranch, mandarin oranges, chips, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or breaded pork patty sandwich, veggie beans, sweet potato fries, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwich or taco casserole, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or chicken and noodles, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or ham and cheese on a bun, veggie beans, bread stick, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.

Friday: Fiestada or crispito with rice and cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, salad, pears, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, applesauce or strawberries, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Breaded chicken strips, green beans, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Cheeseburgers, french fries, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mandarin chicken, whole grain rice, broccoli, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Tuesday: Tacos, corn, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, fries, cooked carrots, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, peas, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Friday: Sub sandwich on a whole grain bun, chips, cookie, fruits, fresh vegetables.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, salad, mixed fruit, breadstick.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Nacho supremes, green beans, cantaloupe, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, fries, peaches, graham cracker.

Friday: Biscuits and gravy, hash browns, oranges, oatmeal cookie.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Taco or fajita.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad and yogurt and cheese.

Wednesday: Potato boats.

Thursday: Fish and macaroni and cheese.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Rib patty, french fries, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Sub sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.

Wednesday: Chicken taco, rice, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Stromboli, California vegetables, cookies, apricots.

Friday: Hamburgers, curly fries, corn, peaches.

