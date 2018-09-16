Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 17
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, yogurt, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Popcorn chicken, baked cinnamon apples, garden salad, treat, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, green beans, sliced apples, beans and rice, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, fresh vegetables and ranch, mandarin oranges, chips, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or breaded pork patty sandwich, veggie beans, sweet potato fries, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwich or taco casserole, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or chicken and noodles, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or ham and cheese on a bun, veggie beans, bread stick, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.
Friday: Fiestada or crispito with rice and cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, mixed fruit, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, salad, pears, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, applesauce or strawberries, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Breaded chicken strips, green beans, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Cheeseburgers, french fries, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mandarin chicken, whole grain rice, broccoli, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Tuesday: Tacos, corn, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, fries, cooked carrots, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, peas, whole grain breadstick, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Friday: Sub sandwich on a whole grain bun, chips, cookie, fruits, fresh vegetables.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, salad, mixed fruit, breadstick.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Nacho supremes, green beans, cantaloupe, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, fries, peaches, graham cracker.
Friday: Biscuits and gravy, hash browns, oranges, oatmeal cookie.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Taco or fajita.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or chef salad and yogurt and cheese.
Wednesday: Potato boats.
Thursday: Fish and macaroni and cheese.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Rib patty, french fries, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, sweet rice, tomatoes, lettuce, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, tri tater, lettuce salad, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Sub sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.
Wednesday: Chicken taco, rice, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Stromboli, California vegetables, cookies, apricots.
Friday: Hamburgers, curly fries, corn, peaches.