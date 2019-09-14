Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 16
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, milk.
Friday: No school.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Fiestada or crispito with rice and cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich or breaded pork patty sandwich, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or ham and cheese on a bun, veggie beans, breadstick, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs or nacho bites, veggie beans, sweet potato fries, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or garlic french bread, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked broccoli, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Egg and cheese omelet, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Stromboli, green beans, warm apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Hoagie, baked beans, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Beef sticks.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Wednesday: Orange chicken.
Thursday: Baked penne.
Friday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fried steak, peas, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Corn dog, hash brown, green beans.
Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries, broccoli.
Thursday: Enchiladas, corn.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, bar/cake.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Pizza.
Tuesday: Ham and cheese casserole or macaroni and cheese, garlic bread.
Wednesday: Chicken patty or pork patty on a bun.
Thursday: Butter crust and tomato soup or chef salad.
Friday: Taco or chicken fajita, tater tots.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Rib patty on a bun, baked beans, seasoned fries, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, Fritos, corn, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.
Thursday: Chicken sticks, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, corn, apricots.
Tuesday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, sliced cucumbers, oranges.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.