Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 16

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit cup, milk.

Friday: No school.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Fiestada or crispito with rice and cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, oven tri taters, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich or breaded pork patty sandwich, green beans, carrots, applesauce, baked Cheetos, milk.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or ham and cheese on a bun, veggie beans, breadstick, baby carrots, diced peaches, milk.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs or nacho bites, veggie beans, sweet potato fries, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or garlic french bread, corn, romaine lettuce, apple juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked broccoli, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Breaded meat patty, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Egg and cheese omelet, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Stromboli, green beans, warm apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Hoagie, baked beans, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Beef sticks.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Wednesday: Orange chicken.

Thursday: Baked penne.

Friday: Chicken patty sandwich.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fried steak, peas, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Corn dog, hash brown, green beans.

Wednesday: Hamburgers, fries, broccoli.

Thursday: Enchiladas, corn.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, bar/cake.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Pizza.

Tuesday: Ham and cheese casserole or macaroni and cheese, garlic bread.

Wednesday: Chicken patty or pork patty on a bun.

Thursday: Butter crust and tomato soup or chef salad.

Friday: Taco or chicken fajita, tater tots.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Rib patty on a bun, baked beans, seasoned fries, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, Fritos, corn, milk.

Wednesday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.

Thursday: Chicken sticks, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken strips, curly fries, corn, apricots.

Tuesday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: Turkey wraps, chips, sliced cucumbers, oranges.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pears.

