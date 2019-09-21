Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 23
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito’s w/cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: BBQ rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito’s w/cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Fish sticks, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Godfather’s Pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes/sausage or deli turkey/ch sandwich, tri potato, diced pears, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito/sauce/rice, smile fries, corn diced peaches, milk
Wednesday: Taco casserole or ham and cheese on a bun, veg. beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Pepperoni Pizza or mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese or burrito/sauce, baby carrots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Chicken in gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears, bread.
Tuesday: Hamburger,k smiley fries, pork and beans, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepperoni Pizza, corn, peaches.
Thursday: No lunch.
Friday: No school
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburgers.
Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole.
Thursday: Crispitos.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans.
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: Turkey wrap, WG chips.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar/cake.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Meatball sub or Mr. Rib.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or chef salad.
Wednesday: Roast turkey dinner.
Thursday: Chef choice.
Friday: Hot ham or hot turkey sandwich.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Pulled pork on a bun, tator tots, corn, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, baked beans, milk.
Wednesday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Thursday: Crispito, curly fries, green beans, Italian ice, milk.
Friday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sandwich, tri-tator, lettuce salad, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, apple slices.
Tuesday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, apricots.
Wednesday: Shepard’s Pie, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Nachos, rice, lettuce, peaches.
Friday: Frito boats, cinnamon rolls, baby carrots, pears.
Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, rice Krispie treat, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: BBQ rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Super Nachos, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Friday, Biscuits ‘n gravy, hash browns, watermelon, cinnamon roll.