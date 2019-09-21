{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 23

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito’s w/cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: BBQ rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Hot dog on a bun, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito’s w/cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Fish sticks, tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Godfather’s Pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pancakes/sausage or deli turkey/ch sandwich, tri potato, diced pears, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or crispito/sauce/rice, smile fries, corn diced peaches, milk

Wednesday: Taco casserole or ham and cheese on a bun, veg. beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Pepperoni Pizza or mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese or burrito/sauce, baby carrots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Chicken in gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears, bread.

Tuesday: Hamburger,k smiley fries, pork and beans, fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepperoni Pizza, corn, peaches.

Thursday: No lunch.

Friday: No school

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Hamburgers.

Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole.

Thursday: Crispitos.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Chipotle rice bowl, fiesta beans.

Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: Turkey wrap, WG chips.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar/cake.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Meatball sub or Mr. Rib.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or chef salad.

Wednesday: Roast turkey dinner.

Thursday: Chef choice.

Friday: Hot ham or hot turkey sandwich.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Pulled pork on a bun, tator tots, corn, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Rotini, meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Thursday: Crispito, curly fries, green beans, Italian ice, milk.

Friday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sandwich, tri-tator, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken sandwich, fries, baked beans, apple slices.

Tuesday: Cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, apricots.

Wednesday: Shepard’s Pie, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Nachos, rice, lettuce, peaches.

Friday: Frito boats, cinnamon rolls, baby carrots, pears.

Mead Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, rice Krispie treat, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: BBQ rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Super Nachos, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Friday, Biscuits ‘n gravy, hash browns, watermelon, cinnamon roll.

