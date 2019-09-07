{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 9

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Fish sandwich, cheese stick, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada pizza, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza sticks with sauce or beef soft taco, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or pepperoni bites, seasoned fries, peas, mixed fruit, graham treat, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, fresh fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or pizza crunchers, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Friday: Corn dog or pulled pork sandwich, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, french fries, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dogs.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo.

Wednesday: Sloppy joe.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas.

Friday: Chicken strips.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, broccoli, egg roll.

Tuesday: Taco salad, corn, churro.

Wednesday: Baked potato bar, peas.

Thursday: Sub sandwich, whole grain chips, cookie.

Friday: Fiestada, green beans.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: Crispito with cheese sauce or chef salad, green beans, dinner roll, oven potatoes.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, corn, oven potatoes.

Wednesday: Pulled pork or Mr. Rib, oven potatoes.

Thursday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken stir fry, vegetables, dinner roll.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, oven fries.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders.

Tuesday: Corn dog, potato circles, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey fritter on a bun, salt and pepper fries, green beans, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, corn, bread stick, milk.

Friday: Quesadillas, long johns, wax beans, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Hot dogs, fries, green beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Enchilada, rice, corn, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Taco burger, tater tots, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, strawberries.

