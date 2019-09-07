Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 9
Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: Fish sandwich, curly fries, cheese stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary SchoolMonday: Fish sandwich, cheese stick, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese and smokies, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Fiestada pizza, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: Pizza sticks with sauce or beef soft taco, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or pepperoni bites, seasoned fries, peas, mixed fruit, graham treat, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, fresh fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun or pizza crunchers, peas, veggie beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Friday: Corn dog or pulled pork sandwich, potato smiles, apple juice, carrots, milk.
Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: Goulash, corn, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, pears, fruit and vegetable bar.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, cooked carrots, peaches, bread, fruit and vegetable bar.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, french fries, strawberries, fruit and vegetable bar.
Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.
Cedar Bluffs
Public SchoolsMonday: Hot dogs.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Sloppy joe.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas.
Friday: Chicken strips.
Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, broccoli, egg roll.
Tuesday: Taco salad, corn, churro.
Wednesday: Baked potato bar, peas.
Thursday: Sub sandwich, whole grain chips, cookie.
Friday: Fiestada, green beans.
North Bend
Central SchoolsMonday: Crispito with cheese sauce or chef salad, green beans, dinner roll, oven potatoes.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, corn, oven potatoes.
Wednesday: Pulled pork or Mr. Rib, oven potatoes.
Thursday: Orange chicken or teriyaki chicken stir fry, vegetables, dinner roll.
Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, oven fries.
Oakland-Craig
Public SchoolsMonday: Chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw, sidewinders.
Tuesday: Corn dog, potato circles, baked beans, milk.
Wednesday: Turkey fritter on a bun, salt and pepper fries, green beans, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, corn, bread stick, milk.
Friday: Quesadillas, long johns, wax beans, milk.
Scribner-Snyder
Public SchoolsMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Hot dogs, fries, green beans, apricots.
Wednesday: Enchilada, rice, corn, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Taco burger, tater tots, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, strawberries.