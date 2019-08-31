{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of Sept. 2

Archbishop Bergan Catholic SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Ham and augratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese bread stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, refried beans, fruit, milk.

Friday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty or turkey and cheese on a bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, apple juice, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun or beef quesadilla, corn, baby carrots, peaches, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets or crispito with sauce and rice.

Trinity Lutheran SchoolMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, fruit and vegetable bar.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes or french toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, bananas, fruit and vegetable bar.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, green beans, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar.

Friday: Sloppy joes, french fries, fresh apple slices, fruit and vegetable bar.

Cedar Bluffs

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Cheese pizza.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich.

Thursday: Salisbury steak.

Friday: Chicken nuggets.

Logan View Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli, corn bread.

Wednesday: Hot dogs, whole grain chips, baked beans.

Thursday: Chicken fajita, corn, whole grain breadstick.

Friday: Meatball sub, bar/cake.

North Bend

Central SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Hotdog or polish dog, oven fries, baked beans.

Wednesday: Italian dunkers or chef salad.

Thursday: Deli turkey or deli ham sandwich.

Friday: Ham and scalloped potatoes or yogurt and cheese.

Oakland-Craig

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Rib patty on a bun, curly fries, green beans, milk.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.

Thursday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, churro, lettuce salad, milk.

Scribner-Snyder

Public SchoolsMonday: No school.

Tuesday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Stromboli, California blend vegetables, cookie, pears.

Friday: Crispito, rice, lettuce, tropical fruit.

