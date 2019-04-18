Cedar Bluffs Public Schools will be having a flood relief spaghetti feed fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s cafeteria. The spaghetti feed will be held in conjunction with the school’s Family Fun Night.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Takeout meals will be available. There also will be a bake sale and raffle items. All proceeds will go to the Wildcat families and staff affected by the recent flooding.
Donations of baked goods or gift baskets/raffle items can be brought to the elementary by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information, contact the school at 402-628-2080.