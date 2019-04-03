Morningside College student Madison Schueth, daughter of Tim and Carolyn Schueth of Fremont, will perform the role of the mother in the children’s musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Klinger-Neal Theatre, 3700 Peters Ave., on the Morningside College campus in Sioux City, Iowa,
Schueth is a 2016 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School.
The musical tells the story of Jack, who is conned by a dishonest salesman into exchanging his cow for what he is told are magic beans. When he returns home, his mother is angry, and she throws the beans into the garden, where they grow into a beanstalk that stretches to the clouds. This is the window to adventure that Jack has waited for, and he cannot resist climbing into the clouds to seek his fortune.
The admission charge at the door will be $5 for adults and $3 for children.