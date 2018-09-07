Divine Mercy Parish in Schuyler will host its annual roast pork and polish sausage dinner and bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Social Center, 320 W. 10th St., in Schuyler.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children 5 and under.
Other activities include a raffle, silent auction, cakewalk, a country store, games and a hot dog stand. There also will be a polka Mass with Lonnie Piitz at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, and he also will play during the dinner.