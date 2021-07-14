Schuyler man sentenced to county jail for violating post-release supervision

A 34-year-old Schuyler man was sentenced to 45 days in the Dodge County Jail after admitting to violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.
Esteban H. Rodriguez was found guilty in the Dodge County District Court of tampering with physical evidence and sentenced to one year in prison on Aug. 28, 2018.
On Aug. 20, 2017, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a vehicle over that Rodriguez was a passenger in for exceeding the speed limit. After making contact, the deputy noticed a strong smell and saw a small bag of marijuana next to the driver’s seat.
The deputy asked Rodriguez to step out of the vehicle. Rodriguez then reached into the passenger’s seat, grabbed an item and put it to his mouth. After putting Rodriguez in handcuffs, the deputy saw his seat and pant leg were covered in marijuana residue.
Upon searching the car, the deputy found a small grinder with marijuana from the passenger’s door storage compartment, as well as a bag of marijuana, a scale and box of self-sealed plastic bags on the floor behind the driver’s seat.
Rodriguez had a plea in abatement hearing on Feb. 21, 2018, and a bench trial on April 12, 2018. He was found guilty of tampering with evidence, and that August, he was sentenced to a prison term with nine months of PRS.
A motion to revoke Rodriguez’s PRS term was made on May 15, 2020, after he failed to report for scheduled office visits three times the month prior.
A probation officer attempted to make contact with Rodriguez by phone and mail in early April 2020, but failed to hear back. Although contact was made through a home visit on April 14, 2020, Rodriguez failed to appear two times after that and did not respond to probation.
Rodriguez had a court hearing scheduled for July 13, 2020, but did not appear. A bench warrant for his arrest was requested and ordered by Judge Geoffrey Hall at $150,000.
In court on Monday, Rodriguez asked for credit on sanction time, but the request was denied by Hall. He was given credit for 14 days previously served for his jail sentence.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Spencer W. Swanson, 23, of Fremont pleaded guilty to violating the Sex Offender Registration Act. Swanson was placed on the registry for a period of 15 years for third-degree sexual assault on July 17, 2018. He failed to complete his mandatory verification status with the DCSO in March, and a warrant was placed for his arrest. Hall found Swanson guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for Aug. 16.
- Jacob L. Kohout, 37, of Fremont had his bond set at 10% of $100,000. Kohout is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge. At around midnight on Sept. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were in search of suspects looking through cars and threatening to smash windows. The officers approached Kohout, who was riding a bicycle with no lights on. He refused to stop, and after his arrest, a small bag of methamphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol was found on him. Although Kohout’s status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26, he failed to appear and a bench warrant of 10% of $150,000 was ordered for his arrest. After appearing in court Monday, Kohout made a motion to lower his bond. Hall lowered the bond to $100,000 and set Kohout’s hearing for Aug. 2.
- Dillon J. Knapp, 23, of Fremont was not present for his hearing on a motion to revoke his probation. Knapp was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on June 8, 2020, for delivery of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke his probation was made on June 16. Hall ordered a bench warrant at $150,000 for Knapp’s arrest.
- Nicholas J. Nelson, 36, of Lincoln was not present for his hearing on a motion to revoke his PRS. Nelson was sentenced to one year in prison and 12 months of PRS on Jan. 13, 2020, for third-degree domestic assault. A motion to revoke his PRS was made on June 16. Hall ordered a bench warrant at $150,000 for Nelson’s arrest.
- Lesley J. Jesse, 30, of Springdale, Arizona, was not present for her status hearing. Jesse is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge from a Feb. 10 incident. Hall ordered a bench warrant at $150,000 for Jesse’s arrest.