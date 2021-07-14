Schuyler man sentenced to county jail for violating post-release supervision

A 34-year-old Schuyler man was sentenced to 45 days in the Dodge County Jail after admitting to violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.

Esteban H. Rodriguez was found guilty in the Dodge County District Court of tampering with physical evidence and sentenced to one year in prison on Aug. 28, 2018.

On Aug. 20, 2017, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a vehicle over that Rodriguez was a passenger in for exceeding the speed limit. After making contact, the deputy noticed a strong smell and saw a small bag of marijuana next to the driver’s seat.

The deputy asked Rodriguez to step out of the vehicle. Rodriguez then reached into the passenger’s seat, grabbed an item and put it to his mouth. After putting Rodriguez in handcuffs, the deputy saw his seat and pant leg were covered in marijuana residue.

Upon searching the car, the deputy found a small grinder with marijuana from the passenger’s door storage compartment, as well as a bag of marijuana, a scale and box of self-sealed plastic bags on the floor behind the driver’s seat.