Schuyler man sentenced to five to seven years in prison for probation violation

A 31-year-old Schuyler man was sentenced to five to seven years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for violating his probation Monday morning.

Ezequiel Arrez Jr. admitted to the violation in the Dodge County District Court and was given 168 days of credit served by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

Arrez is currently serving a three-to-five-year sentence from Platte County and a one-year sentence from Colfax County, both of which will be run concurrent to his Dodge County sentencing.

On August 30, 2018, Arrez was stopped by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight due to weaving while driving westbound on U.S. Highway 30.

During the traffic stop in North Bend, the deputy “noticed Arrez having a slow speech pattern consistent with being under the influence of controlled substances” and found more than 27 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe, according to the report.

Arrez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance on May 20, 2019, and was given 30 months of probation.

