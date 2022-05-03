Scooter's Coffee to provide healthcare workers with a free drink

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

To express gratitude, Scooter’s Coffee will treat nurses and healthcare workers to a free drink at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. The offer is valid one per customer with Healthcare ID on May 6 only. The offer is not eligible for order ahead.

