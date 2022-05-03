 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Scooter's Coffee to provide healthcare workers with a free drink

  • 0
Scooter's Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

 Courtesy

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

To express gratitude, Scooter’s Coffee will treat nurses and healthcare workers to a free drink at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. The offer is valid one per customer with Healthcare ID on May 6 only. The offer is not eligible for order ahead.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebrations have begun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News