Scrap tire collection set for Aug. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A free scrap tire collection for residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. The fairgrounds are located west of U.S. Highway 275 at 201 Fairacres Road.

The Lower Elkhorn NRD, Papio Missouri River NRD, and Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council have organized the free scrap tire collection.

Loads must enter from Fairacres Road. Follow the “Recycling Event” signs to the east fairground entrance on Fairacres Road. Each load is limited to 100 tires. Loads with less than 20 tires may have a shorter wait time during the last 90 minutes of the collection.

All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted so all tires must be off rim. Tires cannot be accepted from any business which charges a tire disposal fee. Do not leave vehicles unattended in line. Limited unloading help will be available, so plan to unload your own. Be sure to arrive before the gates are locked at noon.