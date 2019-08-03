There are three busiest times of the year for Lee’s Market in Scribner, owner Lee Burkink said: Thanksgiving, Christmas and the Dodge County Fair.
“There’s a lot more people up and down Main Street, and there’s some people that I’ve never seen before, strangers coming in,” he said. “Not a lot of change, but there’s some.”
For many businesses in Scribner, the Dodge County Fair brings more customers from around the area to the town of around 850. The fair this year is currently being held from July 31 to Aug. 4, featuring animal shows, food vendors and live performances.
Christine Sankey, the owner of Mel’s Bar & Lounge, said it depends on the night for heavy traffic at the business, which regularly donates to the fair. Typically, she sees fewer people during the fair’s night concerts.
“When the concert’s over, we’ll see those people come back into the bars,” Sankey said. “The fair brings a lot of people to town, which I think is a great thing as well, to see what the community has to offer.”
The only other noteworthy event that Sankey said brings in more customers than usual is Freedom Fest, an event last May that honors the military.
“It’s a concert night, and there are activities like that, but it’s just a one-day thing,” she said. “It’s nothing to the scale of what the fair is.”
Lynn Benne is the owner of Scribner Express, a convivence store, gas station and deli on U.S. 275. She also said the Dodge County Fair is the busiest time of year for the location.
“We get a lot more business, and a wide variety of different people than those who normally come in,” she said. “It’s pretty busy.”
Benne said the store tries to order extra stock on supplies in preparation for the event. The flow of customers is consistent during the fair, she said.
“It’s actually pretty spread out,” Benne said. “They start coming in when we open up at 7 in the morning for breakfast, and until we close that night, we have them in and out.”
Ultimately, Benne said she appreciates the business Scribner Express receives and loves doing business with the people coming into town.
Having kept up with the fair since 1955, Burkink said although the Dodge County Fair has changed, he still enjoys the business that comes with it.
“It keeps people happy, and they like to watch the parade and eat at the food stands,” he said. “It’s a good time of the year.”