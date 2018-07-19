With summer comes a plethora of area community festivals and fairs.
John C. Fremont Days is already in the books, but area residents will again be able to enjoy live music, food and entertainment by traveling just a short jaunt north on U.S. Highway 275 this weekend to Scribner.
The annual Scribner Daze celebration will be held on Friday and Saturday and will feature plenty of BBQ, a street dance, and other family-friendly events and activities.
“I’ve been helping put this on for 20 years now, and it just gets bigger and bigger every year,” Scribner Daze Chairman Don Westerman said. “It’s just a great way to showcase our community.”
The festivities will kick off on Friday with a BBQ in the Scribner City Park as well as a horseshoe tournament.
The BBQ will include pork sandwiches, beans, chips and refreshments and runs from 5-8 p.m., while the horseshoe tournament begins at 6 p.m.
Registration for the horseshoe tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the park. The horseshoe tournament is open to all ages and costs $5 to participate.
“There will also be a cornhole tournament and kids games throughout the evening, so there should be something for the whole family to enjoy,” Westerman said.
Scribner Daze continues on Saturday with community-wide garage sales kicking off at 7:30 a.m.
The Scribner Fire Station will also be a busy place on Saturday, as a variety of events will take place at the station.
The Scribner Rescue Squad will serve a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the station for a suggested $5 freewill donation.
They will also provide free blood pressure and blood sugar checks during that time.
In the afternoon, kids will get the chance to participate in a favorite summer pastime as a kids water fight will be held at 1 p.m. in front of the fire station.
While kids will be using water balloons and squirt guns to cool off, adults will have the opportunity to enjoy some air conditioning and peruse a variety of arts and crafts vendors at Mohr Auditorium.
What is being dubbed as “Christmas in July” will feature more than 20 area vendors at the auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Vendors will be selling stuff from jewelry to antique signs, all sorts of arts and crafts for people to enjoy,” Westerman said.
Activities throughout the day on Saturday will lead into the main event at Scribner Daze: the annual street dance.
Prior to the annual street dance, there will be a BBQ and watermelon feed at the Dostal Building from 5:30-8 p.m.
The BBQ is being put on by the Scribner Traveling Troupe, which is an organization that allows high school students to make trips overseas, and the free watermelon feed is being sponsored by Scribner Bank.
After sinking their teeth into some watermelon, attendees can then cut loose at the street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The street dance opens with music from Hartington-based band The 95, before headliner and longtime Scribner Daze favorite Street Legal.
“This is their (Street Legal) only street dance of the year and possibly their final one ever,” Westerman said. “They actually got their start in Scribner 30-something years ago, and they always put on a great show.”
According to Westerman, the last time Street Legal performed at Scribner Daze was two years ago and more than 1,000 people attended the show.
“The street dance is BYOB so people can bring their own beer and beverages, and a lawnchair to enjoy the show,” Westerman said.
Tickets to the street dance at $10 and kids ages 12 and under get in free with an accompanying adult who paid for a ticket.