Scribner fire department honors those killed in blast 92 years ago

More than nine decades after tragedy struck the community, Scribner isn’t forgetting the memory of the firefighters who gave their lives.
On Sunday, Scribner Volunteer Fire and Rescue had its annual memorial in Scribner City Park for six firefighters who were killed in a fire and explosion on the west side of the town in 1929.
“It’s been going on pretty much ever since the early ‘30s,” said Tom Zahourek, volunteer firefighter and department historian. “They put up a memorial in the Scribner park for it, and ever since then, they’ve done a memorial for it every year.”
Shortly before midnight on March 7, 1929, a fire started at the shed of county supervisor Carl Hollander on the west edge of Scribner, according to reports at the time.
The shed, which was used to store dynamite, later exploded as firefighters were attempting to douse the flames. Hollander’s home went up in flames soon after.
“Scattered about the ground were forms of men lying here and there, bleeding profusely from ugly, torn wounds, fractured limbs and many with faces burned beyond recognition,” firefighter Sid Spurling wrote in an account from his hospital bed.
Doctors and nurses came from the surrounding communities to treat the dozens of injured people at the scene at Scribner General Hospital. Some were left permanently disabled as a result.
The six firefighters who were killed in the blast were: Guy Clark, 39; Fred Felgner, 22; Gus Pittack, 26; Arthur Shoeneck Jr., 23; William Strube, 34; and Harry Wibbles, 23.
To honor those killed in the explosion, a granite monument with a dedication to the firefighters was installed in Scribner City Park in 1935.
Each year since then, the community has had an annual memorial for the firefighters before a commemoration and prayers at an area church, with this year being St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Zahourek said.
“We just meet at the park and have a prayer service there,” he said. “And then we go as a group, the active and honorary firemen who are able to go to the service in the park give tribute to them.”
For the community, Zahourek said the memorial is an important part of its history and is important to remember as the years go by.
“These guys lost their lives as volunteer firefighters servicing the community,” he said, ‘and it’s a way as a community we can make sure that they’re never forgotten.”