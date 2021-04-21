Scribner fire department honors those killed in blast 92 years ago

More than nine decades after tragedy struck the community, Scribner isn’t forgetting the memory of the firefighters who gave their lives.

On Sunday, Scribner Volunteer Fire and Rescue had its annual memorial in Scribner City Park for six firefighters who were killed in a fire and explosion on the west side of the town in 1929.

“It’s been going on pretty much ever since the early ‘30s,” said Tom Zahourek, volunteer firefighter and department historian. “They put up a memorial in the Scribner park for it, and ever since then, they’ve done a memorial for it every year.”

Shortly before midnight on March 7, 1929, a fire started at the shed of county supervisor Carl Hollander on the west edge of Scribner, according to reports at the time.

The shed, which was used to store dynamite, later exploded as firefighters were attempting to douse the flames. Hollander’s home went up in flames soon after.

“Scattered about the ground were forms of men lying here and there, bleeding profusely from ugly, torn wounds, fractured limbs and many with faces burned beyond recognition,” firefighter Sid Spurling wrote in an account from his hospital bed.