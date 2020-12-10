Scribner has long history

Scribner has a long history that dates back to when the English and German community was founded by John Blair.

Plans are for the city to celebrate its 150th anniversary in June 2021.

“We are planning on going back in time and dressing in the time-period clothing, using the original buildings as their intended purposes and having a host, who will be dressed up in that time period and explain a little summary of how it got started and their role with the position,” said Elizabeth Valla Van Zyl, Scribner’s economic development director.

The city’s website said the community began as a railroad town.

By 1874, the town only had 50 residents, but the population grew to 1,100 by 1920.

Today, it features the Mohr Auditorium, a new and enlarged library and Musbach Museum.

The museum has a collection of cameras and there is big wooden wagon. Different areas are set up to look like old time dentist and doctors’ offices.

There are numerous plows and even information and memorabilia from the old Scribner Air Base, which during World War II was camouflaged to look like a farm.

“People are very supportive of the museum and saving local history,” Nona Wiese, who helped start the museum, said in a 2017 Tribune story. “They’re interested in what grandpa used to do or the wagon he used to ride on or the stove that grandma used to fire up to make rolls.”

