Scribner man wins new truck from lottery ticket purchased at work

Michael Homes said he was “shaking” when one of his Truck$ and Buck$ scratch tickets showed he had won.
“I was at a friend’s house, and he didn’t believe me at all until I showed it to him,” the Scribner man said. “And it was like a big adrenaline rush, even up until I got it.”
On Tuesday, Homes took home a blue 2021 Ford F-150 after purchasing a winning ticket last month from Scribner Express, where he has worked for the last four years.
Born and raised in Scribner, Homes has lived in the community for almost his entire life. He has one son who is serving in the Air Force.
Scribner Express Owner Lynne Benne, who took over the gas station in January 2019, said she has known Homes for many years, back from when they were both children.
“People really love him at Scribner Express,” she said. “He’s got a great sense of humor, and he can take somebody’s bad day and turn it into a good day.”
Since returning to the community about 11 years ago, Homes said he made it a weekly Friday routine to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.
Although Homes’ Truck$ and Buck$ purchases are more infrequent, he decided to take a chance on Jan. 22.
“The Mega Millions happened to be at $1 billion, and I was like, ‘Well, I haven’t bought a Truck$ and Buck$ for a while,’” he said. “I bought three and three on a Friday, and by luck, the second ticket was a winner.”
After discovering he had won, Homes called Benne, who due to Homes’ sense of humor, didn’t believe him at first. In her two years at the gas station, she had only seen two big scratch ticket winners, who walked away with $40,000 and $1,000.
“I said, ‘I want you to meet me up at the Express in an hour, and I want to see this ticket,’” Benne said. “And so he met me up there, and we scanned it, and I said, ‘Yup, you really did win a truck.’”
According to the Nebraska Lottery, the odds of winning a truck in its Truck$ and Buck$ game are 1 in 300,000. Homes’ win leaves six truck-winning tickets.
On Tuesday, Nebraska Lottery officials met with Homes and Benne at Scribner Express to deliver the new truck, valued at $56,600. After signing paperwork, Homes left with his new ride.
“The truck is just fully loaded,” he said. “The only thing that’s missing is the leather, and I could care less about that.”
With his old pickup truck, Homes said it had recently been damaged in an ice storm, leaving the vehicle without a window.
“It ran for me, it got me where I needed to go and I was happy with that,” he said. “And I look at this as, there’s a lot more people that deserve this truck than I do, but it’s kind of a miracle, I’ll take it as that.”
For now, Homes said he plans on continuing his weekly routine, including purchasing more Truck$ and Buck$ tickets, and figuring out how to use his new truck.
“I tried to remote start it this morning, and I ended up dropping the tailgate,” he said. “So I mean, it’s a whole new thing for me.”
Benne said she was excited to take part in the presentation and see Homes receive his new truck.
“I’m glad that it went to somebody that deserved it and needed it,” Benne said. “His pickup was on its last legs, so it was really cool it went to somebody that needed it and deserved it, and it was someone local.”
In receiving the truck, Homes said he’s appreciated the comments he’s received from the Scribner community.
“I’m going to enjoy it and drive it until the wheels fall off of it,” he said, “that’s for sure.”