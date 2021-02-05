Scribner man wins new truck from lottery ticket purchased at work

After discovering he had won, Homes called Benne, who due to Homes’ sense of humor, didn’t believe him at first. In her two years at the gas station, she had only seen two big scratch ticket winners, who walked away with $40,000 and $1,000.

“I said, ‘I want you to meet me up at the Express in an hour, and I want to see this ticket,’” Benne said. “And so he met me up there, and we scanned it, and I said, ‘Yup, you really did win a truck.’”

According to the Nebraska Lottery, the odds of winning a truck in its Truck$ and Buck$ game are 1 in 300,000. Homes’ win leaves six truck-winning tickets.

On Tuesday, Nebraska Lottery officials met with Homes and Benne at Scribner Express to deliver the new truck, valued at $56,600. After signing paperwork, Homes left with his new ride.

“The truck is just fully loaded,” he said. “The only thing that’s missing is the leather, and I could care less about that.”

With his old pickup truck, Homes said it had recently been damaged in an ice storm, leaving the vehicle without a window.