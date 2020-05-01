Scribner paramedics deployed to New York City to battle COVID-19 pandemic

He remembers state troopers pulling into the median to take photos on his phone as Robert’s convoy of ambulances crossed into New Jersey. He remembers the cars that would drive alongside the ambulances to honk and wave at the first responders as they entered the city.

“I get choked up just thinking about it,” he said. “People would walk up to the truck and just thank them for coming. To have people come up to you as you’re sitting on the corner and just saying thank you, it’s just so hard to put into words.”

During his stay in the city, Robert’s primary job was responding to 9-1-1 calls and conducting facility transports for patients needing to be moved from hospital to hospital.

Initially, Roberts was focused intently on ensuring he was taking the right steps to protect himself from contracting the virus. After the first two or three days of work, those actions became a rhythm.

“There were times when you were thinking, ‘I need to make sure I do this right so I don’t bring it home,’” he said. “It came down to knowing that you were going to take those precautions and we would heavily decontaminate after every transport. After the first couple of days, it became a rhythm and we stayed vigilant and didn’t become complacent.”