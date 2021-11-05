Scribner preparing for 'A Small Town Christmas'

It could be a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Townspeople gather to watch a tree-lighting event that launches the holiday season. There’s hot apple cider and hot chocolate, kids and Santa.

That scene is what Scribner will look like again this year, and folks — no matter what town they’re from — are invited to join the festivities.

The Scribner Chamber of Commerce will host “Small Business Saturday” and “A Small Town Christmas” on Nov. 27 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A Vendor Fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day on the town’s Main Street. Vendors are invited to bring their goods to sell and can participate by calling Alisa Gull at 402-321-6753.

“We really want to support small businesses,” said Elizabeth Valla, Scribner’s economic development director.

The event also will include a downtown scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants may pick up a hunt list in the city office lobby.

“It helps you become acquainted with the businesses downtown,” Valla said. “We have 55 active businesses in Scribner. They’re not all on Main Street, but all of our store fronts are filled right now. We are booming here in Scribner. We’re becoming quite the popular town.”

Small businesses have been encouraged to bring out their inventories so visitors to the town can see what Scribner has to offer during the event.

“We really do want to showcase our small businesses,” Valla said.

Valla encourages guests to purchase Christmas gifts and stay for the activities.

Various school groups will sell chili, soup, cinnamon rolls, hot apple cider and hot chocolate starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

The lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree and windows of Main Street businesses is set to start at 5:15 p.m.

Valla acknowledges that the event sounds like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

“Our town is a mix of a Hallmark movie and ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’” Valla said. “We’re the Mayberry of the Midwest.”

The Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, and Valla said anyone can take part.

“They just have to build a float and line up,” she said.

Families, businesses and organizations have constructed floats for the parade.

The grand finale features Santa, who will climb down off his float. Children can line up to have their photos taken with Santa and receive a goodie bag.

“After the parade this year, we’re encouraging the floats to drive around town for older folks, who can’t get out, but really enjoy knowing they’re not forgotten,” Valla said.

Christmas parade organizer Joe Wolfgram said he and three others plan to cut down an approximately 40-foot evergreen tree and put it up on Scribner’s Main Street and hang the lights on Nov. 26.

Wolfgram encourages the public to attend activities on Nov. 27.

“It’s a great family event,” he said. “This is our fourth year doing it and it keeps getting bigger every year. We’re a tight-knit community and we welcome anyone from any town to come and enjoy it with us.”

Valla said she appreciates Scribner’s volunteerism, especially with this event.

“We have so many willing volunteers who want to make events like this happen,” she said. “Lately, we’ve really been coming together as a community, realizing the impact events like these have on our pride for Scribner.”

More than 250 people came to the town’s Halloween event. Christmas event organizers are planning for many to attend these activities as well.

“Each of our events just keeps getting bigger and bigger and attracting more and more,” Valla said. “People are realizing we’re such a fun town.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.