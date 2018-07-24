Madison Smutz had one concern when she was crowned homecoming queen last fall.
“Oh my gosh, I hope somebody’s getting pictures,” she thought.
As editor-in-chief of the Trojan Times at Scribner-Snyder High School, Madison was taking photos for the newspaper that night.
She couldn’t take photos and be crowned at the same time.
But Madison need not have worried.
Somebody snapped a photo of Madison, who held a bouquet of red roses and looked tiny as she stood near football player and Homecoming King Hunter Adams.
The photo would record yet another crowning achievement for a young woman who battled childhood cancer.
Madison was a fifth-grader when a doctor found a tumor in her left eye orbit and sinus cavity.
It was 2010 and Madison’s mom had taken her to the doctor for what appeared to be a sinus infection.
More tests followed for the daughter of Niki and Jason Smutz before a diagnosis that September.
The tumor was a rare form of cancer, called chondroblastic osteosarcoma. Madison began chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before it was surgically removed. Spots were detected in her lungs.
She would have chemotherapy for two years. At one point, doctors rebuilt Madison’s forehead and inserted screws and plates.
In 2012, Madison and her family went on a Make-A-Wish adventure to Florida. Make-A-Wish is an organization that arranges experiences for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Madison and her family, which includes siblings, Natalie, Payton and Jaxon, went to Disney World and Epcot theme park. One trip highlight occurred at Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla., where she got to swim with a dolphin named, Thelma.
“I like dolphins,” she said.
Madison was an eighth-grader when she decided to use her own life experiences to help other kids.
She worked on a project through the FCCLA organization. FCCLA stands for Family, Community and Career Leaders of America.
For her project, Madison collected items and assembled 60 in-patient chemo survival kits — filled with games, art supplies and other items — to help children undergoing cancer treatments.
“Children with cancer, who do their chemotherapy in-patient, spend many days away from home, friends and family,” Madison wrote in her project’s plan. “These children often become bored, depressed and disengaged, and I know this because I myself am a cancer patient and spent a year in and out of the hospital.”
Madison’s goal was to make hospital stays more tolerable with new activities and to make the patients’ rooms feel more like home.
She and her project partner, Skylar Jacobsen, took the kits to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Some kits were distributed to children at the hospital and others were ready for new patients. One little girl eagerly opened her kit and her mom posted pictures on Facebook, saying how it made that child’s day.
Throughout the years, Madison has stayed busy with school.
Her high school resume is full.
She was a member of the National Honor Society. She served as an FCCLA officer for five years, two of which she was president.
Madison was involved in the community service club, spirit club, dance team, one act, Scribner-Snyder club, newspaper, broadcasting, yearbook and was a wrestling student manager.
She was class president during her junior when her class planned the prom and senior year when they planned a fundraiser for their ski trip.
How did she do all that?
“It was like a puzzle,” she said recently. “It all just fit together.”
Her days were jam-packed.
“There were some days I’d go from dance practice in the morning to school and then to work and to One Act practice and then I’d go home and do my homework and then do it all over again,” she said.
Last April, Madison had surgery. Heat had caused the screws to contract and they’d begun to work their way out of her forehead so the screws and plates were removed.
“The doctor said he’d never had to remove somebody’s screws, because of that reason, so it was kind of a bizarre deal,” she said.
She still has the spots on her lungs. About every year, she has a CT scan of her chest. But the spots haven’t changed since her diagnosis years ago.
Family and faith have helped Madison as has her active life.
“All the activities kept me going through it all,” she said. “There’s always something to do so I never had to stop and think about anything.”
What has she learned from all this?
“That life can change pretty quickly,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen the next day so keep going.”
And Madison will keep going.
She’s working at the Bright Beginnings Enrichment Center in Scribner.
She graduated from high school in May, earned seven scholarships and plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall. She will study mass communications and journalism.
“I don’t know what route I’m going to go, but probably something with news,” she said, adding, “I like taking pictures.”
Madison even took a couple of her friends’ senior photos.
And despite her busy lifestyle, Madison sounds pretty calm and cool.
“I just kind of go with the flow,” she said.