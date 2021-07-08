Scribner resident ready to light the fuse for Scribner's 150th celebration

Scribner’s 150th celebration will start off with a bang when it kicks off on Friday, July 16.
Scribner resident George Stockamp will unveil a homemade cannon constructed using materials of personal significance during the celebration’s opening day at the city park.
The cannon will then be fired at 5 p.m. July 16 to mark the beginning of the three-day celebration recognizing Scribner’s 150th anniversary.
Stockamp said he began working on the cannon in his spare time in early 2020. He said he had been dreaming about creating a cannon of his own after working with former resident Amos Musbach to make a cannon.
“I really enjoyed helping him with that,” Stockamp said. “As he got older, he donated the cannon he made to the nursing home in Scribner and he proudly had that there in front of the flag pole for all to see when they drove up.”
That cannon was intended to remain in front of the nursing home following Musbach’s death in 1974, but Stockamp said it eventually was moved “for some reason or another.”
Stockamp said he had been interested in creating his own cannon long before Musbach’s cannon disappeared. However, once the cannon was lost, that interest turned into a spark of determination.
However, he said he didn’t want the cannon to just come form a “cold, old hunk of iron.” Stockamp wanted to construct something that was reflective of the area’s long history.
“I started dreaming of what I could use to make a cannon to add meaning to it,” he said.
Stockamp quickly began utilizing materials that carried sentimental value to him, including a six-inch shaft from a blower at Hoegemeyer Hybrids, to begin crafting the cannon.
The shaft was ultimately used to create the cannon’s barrel. Stockamp also installed pivot pins to change the pitch of the cannon using the axles of a “Johnny Popper” John Deere tractor.
“That gave me a lot of time while I was doing that to think about my grandparents and my dad,” he said. “When the teams of horses were parked and the John Deere tractor started, that was the first thing they were on.”
The cannon was created when Stockamp had time to spare. He said he wasn’t in any rush to complete the project. Things like his business, family and his faith would always take precedence.
“There were times sometimes when I would stay out till past midnight working on it and there’s time where I got just a little bit of time on it,” he said. “I have no idea how many hours I got in this thing, but it was a lot.”
The project was always a passion project for Stockamp. He said he simply enjoyed the process. However, when he was approached to mark the beginning of Scribner’s 150th celebration, Stockamp already had his mind made up.
“I mentioned it to them if they would like to have it for their celebration,” he said. “I’d be willing to make a boom for them.”
“Everything on that cannon has a story,” Anne Poppe, coordinator for Scribner’s 150th celebration, said. “That’s kind of what we’re trying to do here. We’re trying to tell a story about what it was like.”
The history etched into the cannon serves as the perfect object to mark Scribner’s historic weekend. While the project was an individual effort, Stockamp said the work is meant to celebrate the city as a whole.
“Everybody has a little part in making history, but everybody has a little part in today as well and that’s what makes tomorrow so good to look forward to,” he said. “That’s what makes this celebration so fun is having ways to look at the past and learn for the future.”
When Stockamp looked back to the effect Musbach’s cannon had when it was fired, he remembered smiles and joy. He hopes to ignite those feelings when Scribner kicks off its 150th celebration next week.
“That is what it is all about,” he said. “Let’s have a good time and remember the past, but look forward to the future of another 150 years of Scribner.”