Scribner resident ready to light the fuse for Scribner's 150th celebration

“I started dreaming of what I could use to make a cannon to add meaning to it,” he said.

Stockamp quickly began utilizing materials that carried sentimental value to him, including a six-inch shaft from a blower at Hoegemeyer Hybrids, to begin crafting the cannon.

The shaft was ultimately used to create the cannon’s barrel. Stockamp also installed pivot pins to change the pitch of the cannon using the axles of a “Johnny Popper” John Deere tractor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That gave me a lot of time while I was doing that to think about my grandparents and my dad,” he said. “When the teams of horses were parked and the John Deere tractor started, that was the first thing they were on.”

The cannon was created when Stockamp had time to spare. He said he wasn’t in any rush to complete the project. Things like his business, family and his faith would always take precedence.

“There were times sometimes when I would stay out till past midnight working on it and there’s time where I got just a little bit of time on it,” he said. “I have no idea how many hours I got in this thing, but it was a lot.”