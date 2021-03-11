Scribner residents plan to spruce up downtown

Plans are underway to spruce up downtown Scribner in time for the town’s 150th anniversary this summer.
“We have such a naturally beautiful downtown with the original brick on Main Street and our stately brick buildings from the early 1900s, but I figured it could use a little lipstick to highlight its beauty even more,” said Elizabeth Valla, Scribner’s economic development director.
In January, Scribner Area Foundation members were asked if they wanted to participate in the Fremont Area Big Give, a 24-hour online giving challenge. The Fremont Area Community Foundation leads the challenge to raise funds for area nonprofits.
This year, the Big Give is set for May 4.
Valla said that in the past two years, money has been raised for the city’s swimming pool.
“That went great,” Valla said.
But this year, she was hoping for a project that would let all Scribner residents — young and old — see the fruit of their donations.
“So I quickly asked around and put together a beautification committee of a few wonderful people who are often involved in things of this type around town,” she said. “Our committee was approved by the mayor and voted for approval from our city council.”
She approached the Scribner foundation and asked if the committee could use this year’s Big Give funds to beautify downtown with signs, flowers and benches.
The goal is to raise $10,000 for signs, flowers and benches with project completion planned just in time for the 150th celebration July 16-17.
Valla said plans are to have 12-, 24- and 46-inch steel signs bracketed to the city’s downtown light poles.
“They will be permanent structures, unlike the fabric banners that only last about two years before being torn apart by the wind and sun,” she said.
At the bottom of each sign, there will be hooks to hang flower pots.
“We will also be sprinkling a few benches here and there along Main Street to match the downtown’s elegant style,” she said. “Our downtown already has such a stately, iconic look, these added features will just highlight it and bring it all together.”
Valla said this is just the beginning of many things the beautification committee has in mind to give the 150-year-old town a much-deserved makeover.
“This Big Give will give our committee the kickoff, and we’re so excited to see what’s to come,” she said.
Items will be ordered after the funds come in, she said.
Valla anticipates a good community response to the fundraiser.
“I have plenty of faith that our townsfolk will be eager to give during the 24-hour fundraiser, because we have so many people in town that really care about our community,” she said. “We may only have a population of 857, but we’re pretty mighty when we come together.”
As always, area residents are invited to visit the community and Valla adds:
“We’re one of those small towns that you have no idea how adorable we are unless you trail off the beaten path of the highway and come discover us for yourself.”
Beautification committee members are: Laura Schnoor, Lynn Schnoor, Susie Baumert Dostal, Angie Brainard, Anne Poppe, Elizabeth Valla, Alisa Gull and Joe Wolfgram.