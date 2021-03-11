Scribner residents plan to spruce up downtown

She approached the Scribner foundation and asked if the committee could use this year’s Big Give funds to beautify downtown with signs, flowers and benches.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for signs, flowers and benches with project completion planned just in time for the 150th celebration July 16-17.

Valla said plans are to have 12-, 24- and 46-inch steel signs bracketed to the city’s downtown light poles.

“They will be permanent structures, unlike the fabric banners that only last about two years before being torn apart by the wind and sun,” she said.

At the bottom of each sign, there will be hooks to hang flower pots.

“We will also be sprinkling a few benches here and there along Main Street to match the downtown’s elegant style,” she said. “Our downtown already has such a stately, iconic look, these added features will just highlight it and bring it all together.”

Valla said this is just the beginning of many things the beautification committee has in mind to give the 150-year-old town a much-deserved makeover.

“This Big Give will give our committee the kickoff, and we’re so excited to see what’s to come,” she said.