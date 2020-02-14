Scribner-Snyder students make Valentine's Day cards for veterans

Although some students struggled at first with thinking of ideas for the cards, Grey said they enjoyed the process of giving back to others, as many of the VFW members don’t have people who send them Valentine’s Day cards.

“We’re a pretty small community, so we know a lot of the people or their uncles or their grandpas,” she said. “We do have a couple active members that we make cards for. I think we have one in Las Vegas, so they made one special for him and sent it to him.”

Drey said the cards were delivered to the Snyder VFW’s meeting on Monday night by one of the school’s staff members, Arlene Alsmeyer.

“She did get to speak to a couple of the members in charge, and they were really excited to be getting those from kids they knew,” Drey said.

Alsmeyer’s husband, Bill, has been involved in the VFW for about five years, serving in the Army from 1970 to 1994. He said he’s already given some of the Valentines away, and plans to do more next week.

“They just really seemed to like them,” Bill Alsmeyer said. “It just makes them feel appreciated.”

That appreciation is a major takeaway that many of the students learn through making the Valentines, Drey said.

“I think remembering them at this time of year when maybe Veterans Day is over and we’ve moved on,” she said, “just thanking them for their service is a good reminder.”

