While the holidays may be a lonely time for some, high school students at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools made Christmas a little brighter for residents at Hooper Care Center.
Last week, members of the Community Service Club got together after school to create more than 40 Christmas cards for the retirement home on Dec. 19.
“They like that it’s not just a Hallmark card, it’s actually handmade from a student,” English teacher David Stevens said. “We kind of make sure the cards look pretty nice before we take them over, but it’s just nice to get a card from a stranger.”
Stevens, who has taught at Scribner-Snyder since 2013, started the Community Service Club in 2016 after some of his students had expressed interest in community service.
The club’s service projects vary from year to year, with this year’s projects ranging from making blankets for children in hospitals for Project Linus and filling cinch bags with items for LifeHouse.
“When we have our meetings, we just kind of write a bunch of ideas on the board that students have,” Stevens said. “And then we just pick a couple and we go with it.”
The projects also act as a way for students to earn points for the Close Up Foundation, a nonprofit that allows students to travel to Washington, D.C. Students can also earn points through good grades and extracurricular activities.
Although the Community Service Club didn’t write the cards last year, Stevens said the project has been something the club has done since year one.
To prepare for the card-making event, Stevens said he uses supplies from fellow teachers Linda Schafer, Kim Drey and Danielle Schroetlin.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’re very, very crafty, so they have a lot of scrapbooking supplies and paper and decorations,” he said. “So they brought all their stuff in.”
Although community service sometimes gets a bad reputation for being boring, Stevens said he didn’t see that from the kids during the card-making.
“They were just enjoying sitting down, talking and creating cards,” he said. “It was just nice that they could provide that to other people and have fun while doing it.”
Tammy Kreikemeier, life enrichment coordinator at Hooper Care Center, said the employees go door-to-door and hand out the cards after they are dropped off at the retirement home.
“Some of our residents are older and they don’t have a whole lot of family left, so it’s nice that the students want them to have at least something for Christmas,” she said.
Kreikemeier said the center was grateful for the students’ contributions, as the cards are something the residents look forward to every year.
“They like getting mail, so for them to get a card for Christmas, it’s important to them,” she said. “They know somebody’s thinking about them.”
Oftentimes, Stevens said teenagers are stereotyped for being too addicted to technology. But if they are provided a venue to engage and help others, he said they’ll always be willing to take part.
“I think it’s important that we made these cards for the residents just to see not all teenagers are on social media,” Stevens said. “They do like to help.”