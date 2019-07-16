Scribner-Snyder Community Schools has announced that Superintendent Ginger Meyer has been named as president-elect of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) for 2019-2020.
In accord with NRCSA by-laws, the organization is governed by an executive committee made up of a president, president-elect, past president, a secretary and six district representatives. The six districts are the west district, the north central district, the northeast district, the southeast district, the south central district, and the southwest district.
The executive committee members are elected to fill three-year terms. Annually a president-elect is elected by the voting members of NRCSA. The president-elect serves one year as president-elect, one year as president, and one year as past-president. The district representatives are elected to three-year terms and may serve two-consecutive terms. The secretary-treasurer also fills a three-year term and may serve two-consecutive terms.