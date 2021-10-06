Scribner-Snyder to host esports gaming tournament this weekend

Six Nebraska high schools will put their video gaming skills to the test this weekend with an esports tournament at Scriber-Snyder Community Schools.
The tournament, which will start at 10:15 a.m., will have Scribner-Snyder, Gretna, David City and Pender high schools taking part in-person, with Grand Island Northwest and Minden high schools competing online.
“They just cannot wait to get the other players here and meet people face to face,” program sponsor Linda Schafer said. “Because it’s one thing to play them online, but it just adds another element of community when they can actually see someone else’s face.”
This weekend’s event will be the first in-person tournament in two years for the Scriber-Snyder team, which was formed in fall of 2018.
“This last year, we still played online,” Schafer said. “We didn’t travel anywhere to any tournaments, but we still played from our little room here.”
In the three years since its creation, Schafer said the Scribner-Snyder team has now added junior high school players.
“With our high school being the small size that it is, we’re now able to have junior kids as our backup players that we need to compete,” she said. “Some of my top-notch players have graduated over the past two years, so we’re a young, young team.”
For this year’s tournament, students will be spread out around the school’s campus for their games.
After all students meet through a Zoom call, they will play through matches of games like “Overwatch,” a first-person shooter; “Rocket League,” a soccer-style game played with cars; and “Hearthstone,” a card game.
Viewers can tune into the matches online through Twitch or come to the school’s gym to hear from two commentators from Wayne State University’s esports team.
“They’ll be in the gym explaining to people the plays, the games and the terminology of esports,” Schafer said. “But they’re more than welcome to walk into the rooms and watch the players playing live and how the communication works.”
Additionally, the National Guard will be at the event with its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) truck for students to visit in between matches.
“That actually has all kinds of technology, from VR (virtual reality) to robotics to drones, all tech-related stuff,” Schafer said.
Schafer said she hopes people at the event will be able to see how much the students are able to take away from esports.
“There’s so much collaboration and community-building and communication skills,” she said. “So I’m hoping they all get a good dose of community with everything else.”