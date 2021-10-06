Scribner-Snyder to host esports gaming tournament this weekend

Six Nebraska high schools will put their video gaming skills to the test this weekend with an esports tournament at Scriber-Snyder Community Schools.

The tournament, which will start at 10:15 a.m., will have Scribner-Snyder, Gretna, David City and Pender high schools taking part in-person, with Grand Island Northwest and Minden high schools competing online.

“They just cannot wait to get the other players here and meet people face to face,” program sponsor Linda Schafer said. “Because it’s one thing to play them online, but it just adds another element of community when they can actually see someone else’s face.”

This weekend’s event will be the first in-person tournament in two years for the Scriber-Snyder team, which was formed in fall of 2018.

“This last year, we still played online,” Schafer said. “We didn’t travel anywhere to any tournaments, but we still played from our little room here.”

In the three years since its creation, Schafer said the Scribner-Snyder team has now added junior high school players.