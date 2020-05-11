Scribner to hold blood drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scribner is hosting a drive on Monday, May 18 at Mohr auditorium from 12:30-6:30.

No walk-ins at this time. For an appointment call 492-664-3458 or 492-567-2363.

All social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Individuals are asked to wear a mask and each individual's temperature will be taken upon arrival.

Only packaged snacks will be available. Be sure a use the rapid pass before you arrive.

Monday, January 27,2020 at Mohr auditorium in Scribner from 12:30-6:30.

