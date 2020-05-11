Scribner to hold blood drive
View Comments
editor's pick

Scribner to hold blood drive

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Scribner is hosting a drive on Monday, May 18 at Mohr auditorium from 12:30-6:30.

No walk-ins at this time. For an appointment call 492-664-3458 or 492-567-2363.

All social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Individuals are asked to wear a mask and each individual's temperature will be taken upon arrival.

Only packaged snacks will be available. Be sure a use the rapid pass before you arrive.

Monday, January 27,2020 at Mohr auditorium in Scribner from 12:30-6:30. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dodge County Polling Places
Elections

Dodge County Polling Places

  • Updated

Dodge County voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for Nebraska’s primary election will want to double check their polling place as some loca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News