Scribner to hold blood drive

Scribner is hosting a drive on Monday, May 18 at Mohr auditorium from 12:30-6:30.
No walk-ins at this time. For an appointment call 492-664-3458 or 492-567-2363.
All social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Individuals are asked to wear a mask and each individual's temperature will be taken upon arrival.
Only packaged snacks will be available. Be sure a use the rapid pass before you arrive.
Monday, January 27,2020 at Mohr auditorium in Scribner from 12:30-6:30.
