Scribner to hold town hall meeting on its strategic plan

It’s been five years since Scribner last updated its strategic plan for the last EDCC recertification. Armstrong said a plan is important to have when applying for grants, especially at the federal level.

“It eliminates a lot of the process that you have to go through because you already have that information researched, everything is completely done,” he said. “And it’s good through your time period that you are a certified city.”

Armstrong said he doesn’t expect the new five-year plan to change much from the last one. Several issues he said he could see discussed include the possible merger of Scribner-Snyder Community Schools and Logan View Public Schools, as well as the city’s new water treatment facility.

“The high points, I think, will still be our high points, which will be low taxes, it’ll be good fire and rescue, I’m sure after last year, our levee system will be big,” Armstrong said. “It’s kind of an update where we need to be heading, what we need to think of, and as we go forward, what it’s going to take to draw businesses, housing, everything else into town.”

Residents will be able to vote electronically at the meeting on the issues. After a new subject is introduced, participants can vote on a scale of five to the level of prioritization they believe it requires.