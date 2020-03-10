Scribner to hold town hall meeting on its strategic plan

Residents of Scribner can speak publicly about the city’s strengths, weaknesses, and future during a town hall meeting this Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at the Mohr Auditorium at 650 County Road 13 Blvd. at 7 p.m. Members will be able to vote electronically on the prioritization of issues.
The input received will allow Scribner to update its strategic plan as it applies for recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC), City Administrator Elmer Armstrong said.
“The first thing that we needed to do was get scheduled to have a town hall meeting in which people could come in and express what their interests are, whether it be the good things about the city, the pluses, the minuses, different categories, housing, business, all of them will be touched upon,” he said. “And then they’ll be able to vote and they’ll be rated, and then they’ll be prioritized.”
The meeting will also feature a presentation from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District. Armstrong said he also expects most if not all of the members of the Scribner City Council to be in attendance.
Nebraska has around 40 communities that have been certified by the EDCC Program. The certification allows for communities to have a strong economic infrastructure and received more public recognition.
It’s been five years since Scribner last updated its strategic plan for the last EDCC recertification. Armstrong said a plan is important to have when applying for grants, especially at the federal level.
You have free articles remaining.
“It eliminates a lot of the process that you have to go through because you already have that information researched, everything is completely done,” he said. “And it’s good through your time period that you are a certified city.”
Armstrong said he doesn’t expect the new five-year plan to change much from the last one. Several issues he said he could see discussed include the possible merger of Scribner-Snyder Community Schools and Logan View Public Schools, as well as the city’s new water treatment facility.
“The high points, I think, will still be our high points, which will be low taxes, it’ll be good fire and rescue, I’m sure after last year, our levee system will be big,” Armstrong said. “It’s kind of an update where we need to be heading, what we need to think of, and as we go forward, what it’s going to take to draw businesses, housing, everything else into town.”
Residents will be able to vote electronically at the meeting on the issues. After a new subject is introduced, participants can vote on a scale of five to the level of prioritization they believe it requires.
“It’s good feedback for the city,” Armstrong said. “It shows your strengths, it shows your weaknesses, where you need to improve. So it’s all good.”
Armstrong said he hopes people come to the meeting, as it is a direct way for them to voice their opinions. As Scribner moves forward, he also said the city is working with the Greater Fremont Development Council on which issues to focus on.
“We have a lot of things that we’re working on, so it’s just something that we’ve got to keep going through and pursuing,” Armstrong said. “But it’s a nice check for us.”
For more information on the meeting, call Armstrong at 402-664-3231.