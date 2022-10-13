 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scribner Volunteer Fire Department to host free firetruck rides, pancake breakfast

Local News

The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department has a pair of events planned for this weekend.

Free firetruck rides for kids will be offered from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the fire station.

A pancake feed will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16, also at the fire station. Pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.

All proceeds will go to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department.

