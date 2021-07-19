Scribner's 150th Celebration draws in thousands, connects newcomers and long-time residents

The celebration also served as a chance for Scribner natives to reconnect. Poppe said she received countless texts and messages from individuals who returned to the town after years away to see their hometown again.

“They came back and they reconnected with people and it was just a very positive experience for them,” she said.

While Poppe isn’t a Scribner native, she knows the importance of keeping small towns alive. Poppe grew up in Uehling, a small town in Nebraska with a population of about 250 people.

Poppe saw proof of that when she was approached by visitors asking how they can donate money to go toward the town.

“I had people come up to me all day that wanted to donate money and that kind of speaks a lot,” she said. “And these are people who don’t live here, so they’re not going to reap any benefit from donating money to Scribner, which was cool.”

By showing that Scribner is a vital community, Poppe said it was easy for people to jump on board and contribute to its future.

“I remember one time at a college class I had that if you have a goal and tell people about it, a lot of people will help like hell to get there,” she said.