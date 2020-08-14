Scribner's Blackjack Run sees record turnout, donation to fire department

Scribner’s Blackjack Run saw a record turnout at the sixth annual event last month, something Joe Wolfgram said he was shocked to see.
“We were really hoping for 100 participants, and we ended up with 173,” the Mel’s Bar and Lounge owner said. “So we were very surprised with the turnout and very pleased with it.”
Mel’s Bar is the sponsor for the run, which had participants traveling from bar to bar to play a hand of blackjack on July 18. Stops included Merry Martini in Dodge, Rumors in Wisner, City Tap in Bancroft, Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, Ed’s Bar Bar in Uehling and the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course in Hooper.
All proceeds for the event go to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. With this year’s event, the Blackjack Run was able to raise $6,100 for the fire department
Although the check almost flew away in the process, Wolfgram and the Blackjack Planning Committee presented the fire department with the donation Tuesday night.
“It was a large surprise,” Chief Steven Stumpe said. “That’s far more than we’ve received from runs in the past.”
Stump said whatever the proceeds will be used for will be up to the department body.
“Typically, non-taxpayer money is spent on improvements to our station and luxuries that we want to not burden the taxpayers with,” he said.
The fire department will also hold a fish and chicken fry on Aug. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will have social distancing, carry-out and a delivery option for anyone in the fire district or surrounding area.
“Our fish fry was canceled this spring, which is usually our largest fundraiser,” Stumpe said. “So this donation largely replaced the proceeds we would have gotten from that, so it was a great gift.”
As he is a member of the fire department as well, Wolfgram said he always enjoys sponsoring the run to give it a helping hand.
“With the fish fries being canceled and everything else this year, it didn’t come close to what we’d make on a fish fry, but it sure helped,” he said. “And hopefully we can put that money to the fire department for good use.”
Wolfgram said the run’s participants were extremely generous and willing to help out the fire department.
“There were people from all over different towns: Fremont, West Point, Arlington,” he said. “All of the surrounding towns just supported us, and it was a great boost for the businesses we went to also.”
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolfgram said the event was able to keep its participants safe and distanced. He said the community also has held events like a socially-distanced parade last week to stay connected.
“People, they just want to get out and do something I think, so I think that was why we had so many people,” Wolfgram said. “It was a hot day, but it was beautiful, and it was just great.”
Overall, Wolfgram said he was pleased with the run and the other side events that took place with it.
“The silent auctions went well, and the split-the-pot, we made a lot of money on that,” he said. “Everyone had a good time and stayed safe, and we can’t wait to do it next year again.”
