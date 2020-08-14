Scribner's Blackjack Run sees record turnout, donation to fire department

The fire department will also hold a fish and chicken fry on Aug. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will have social distancing, carry-out and a delivery option for anyone in the fire district or surrounding area.

“Our fish fry was canceled this spring, which is usually our largest fundraiser,” Stumpe said. “So this donation largely replaced the proceeds we would have gotten from that, so it was a great gift.”

As he is a member of the fire department as well, Wolfgram said he always enjoys sponsoring the run to give it a helping hand.

“With the fish fries being canceled and everything else this year, it didn’t come close to what we’d make on a fish fry, but it sure helped,” he said. “And hopefully we can put that money to the fire department for good use.”

Wolfgram said the run’s participants were extremely generous and willing to help out the fire department.

“There were people from all over different towns: Fremont, West Point, Arlington,” he said. “All of the surrounding towns just supported us, and it was a great boost for the businesses we went to also.”